Sears just revealed its Black Friday deals

Sears has revealed its Black Friday deals, and they include discounts of more than 50% off washers and dryers, gas ranges, treadmills, and ellipticals.

The deals will be available online all day on Thanksgiving and available in most stores starting at 6 p.m. until midnight on the holiday. Stores will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Sears is also offering some perks through its Shop Your Way rewards program for the holidays, including up to $50 back on certain doorbuster deals. And using the company’s app, all shoppers can pick up, return, or exchange online purchases without leaving their cars.

Sears’ top doorbuster deals include:

