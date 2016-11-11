Sears just revealed its Black Friday deals

Sears has revealed its Black Friday deals, and they include discounts of more than 50% off washers and dryers, gas ranges, treadmills, and ellipticals.
The deals will be available online all day on Thanksgiving and available in most stores starting at 6 p.m. until midnight on the holiday. Stores will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.
Sears is also offering some perks through its Shop Your Way rewards program for the holidays, including up to $50 back on certain doorbuster deals. And using the company’s app, all shoppers can pick up, return, or exchange online purchases without leaving their cars.
Sears’ top doorbuster deals include:
- Get the Kenmore 4,5 cu. ft. Front-Load Washer and the Kenmore 7.3 cu. ft. Dryer w/ Sensor Dry for $424.99 each when you buy the pair; reg. priced at $939.99 each
- Save 54% on the Kenmore 4.2 cu. ft. Freestanding Gas Range w/ Broil & Serve now priced at $389.99; reg. priced $849.99
- Save 50% on the Craftsman 270-pc Mechanic’s Tool Set now priced at $149.99; reg. priced at $299.99
- Save $300 on the Craftsman 22-in Dual Stage Snow Thrower at $399.99; reg. priced at $699.99
- Save $900 off your choice of the NordicTrack C 950i Treadmill now priced at $599.99; reg. priced at $1,499.99 or $1,000 off the NordicTrack Elite 10.9 Elliptical now priced at $599.99; reg. priced at $1,599.99
- All DieHard industrial boots on sale for $49.99; reg. priced at $105-$110
- Save with sale-priced $9.99 Roebuck & Co. jeans for men and boys and Bongo juniors; reg. priced at $24-$39
- Save with sale-priced $6.99Joe Boxer sleep pants for him and her; reg. priced at $24-$30
- Get women’s fashion booties and puffer boots for $14.99; reg. priced at $39.99
- Save $100 on the KitchenAid 5-qt. Stand Mixer with Bowl Lift; reg. priced $299.99
- All gold jewellery 80% off PLUS an extra 20% off
NOW WATCH: We put the most popular frozen pizzas to the test — the winner was clear
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.