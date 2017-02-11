Trump Home has disappeared from Sears and Kmart's websites

Sears and Kmart’s websites no longer sell products from the Trump Home line, which is owned by

the Trump Organisation.

As of Friday, a search for Trump Home items on both retailers’ websites yielded no results, except items sold by third-party sellers.

A Sears spokesperson told Business Insider Friday that the company is looking into the disappearance of the Trump line.

As of Tuesday, Sears was still selling 19 Trump Home items online and Kmart was selling 13 items, according to Shannon Coulter, the brand strategist who started the #GrabYourWallet Trump boycott.

Coulter has been charting which retailers do business with the Trump family on the Grab Your Wallet website since October.

Coulter tweeted tweeted that the items were missing on Friday.

It is unclear if Trump Home merchandise is still for sale in brick-and-mortar stores.

Last week Nordstrom officially cut ties with Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand, and her fashion line disappeared from Neiman Marcus’ website. Home Shopping Network stopped selling a Trump Home line of lamps.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump weighed in, saying Nordstrom’s treatment of his daughter is “unfair.”

