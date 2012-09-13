Sears Accidentally Put Up Another NSFW Listing For Lingerie

A Redditor got a screengrab of the listing before it was taken down.

Sears seems to be having a problem keeping overly exposed women from popping up on its website.The latest image, which is for the Morris Babydoll Mesh & Lace, is on sale at Sears for $25.25, and shows a lot more of the model than Sears would want you to see (we’ve added a black bar.)



It wants to be elegant and toned down, and it definitely doesn’t feel the need to flash any nipple on its website.

A link to the listing was first posted on Reddit.

Now when you head over to the page, it tells you: “While the product you were looking for is no longer available, take a look at these related items.”

It happened earlier this year as well. One of Sears’ Valentine’s Day offering showed far more than Sears would’ve liked, and the company was pretty embarrassed by it.

Here’s the explanation that Sears spokesperson Tom Aiello gave to Forbes’ Kashmir Hill the last time it happened:

“The terms on our Marketplace prohibit images from displaying nudity and see-through clothing. Most often, we see third party sellers blocking out the nudity in the images,” says Aiello. “We perform ad-hoc content audits to remove inappropriate items and also take customer feedback and react very quickly.”

This one appears to be from third-party seller Fright Depot, and it wasn’t changed to be appropriate for the Sears site, according to Neetzan Zimmerman at Gawker.

