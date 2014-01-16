This Is The 'Secret' Hiring Process Facebook And Dropbox Use

Wikimedia Commons You want your employees to be as happy as these folks.

When you’re an uber-hot tech company like Facebook or Dropbox, you’ve got top-notch talent clamoring to join your ranks. But that doesn’t necessarily make hiring any easier.

Fact: The best new hires come from referrals. The people recommended by current employees

produce 25% more profit and are 20% less likely to quit than other hires.

Some companies handle referrals by mass-emailing employees asking for names. Facebook and Dropbox, on the other hand, have a secret technique for better hiring: searchlight meetings.

Searchlight meetings are short, informal get-togethers where employees make hiring suggestions face-to-face.

Here are some tips for holding a successful searchlight meeting, which we found on of YesGraph, a company that creates hiring tools:

Keep It Short

Searchlight meetings (sometimes called sourcing sessions or blitzes) should last between 30 minutes and an hour, and occur no more than once a month.

Make It Fun

Keep the atmosphere light with music, drinks, and even prizes (YesGraph referenced a company that gave away iPads every 15 minutes).

Make Roles And Filters Clear

Make sure all participating employees know exactly what roles the company is looking to fill, and what the positions entail. Be specific about other factors that are important for the hire (for example, whether it matters if someone works remotely or on-site).

Build A Culture Of Referrals

Your company should talk openly about recruiting goals, and thank employees that make referrals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.