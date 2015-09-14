Searching libspill.com redirects users to Malcolm Turnbull's political website

Malcolm Turnbull has announced that he will be challenging Tony Abbott for the Liberal leadership and thus prime minister of Australia.

Along with a strong social media reaction, a strange website has been created in support for the former minister of communications.

When searching Libspill.com, users are directed to Malcolm Turnbull’s political website.

It reads: “Support Malcolm…Show your support and signup for Malcolm’s eNewsletter”.

Business Insider is unsure who owns the domain name or when it was created, but noticed people tweeting about the redirect following Turnbull’s announcement this afternoon.

