Messaging Apps: Growth And Monetization Trends For Mobile's Fastest-Growing Platforms

Over the past decade, as the mobile industry has grown to billions of users worldwide, messaging has risen to the top of the product heap. WhatsApp and other messaging services could become the next platforms to reach 1 billion users within a year or two.

But it’s more than just free instant messaging that’s driving the boom. Really, it’s more than even messaging. Like social networks before them, these apps are becoming the hubs for everything global smartphone audiences do on mobile. Messaging apps help people connect with one another, share photos, video chat, and, increasingly — play games, buy digital goods, and even shop offline. It has become a fiercely competitive space, into which Internet giants have poured billions of dollars (including Facebook’s $US19 billion acquisition of WhatsApp).

A new report from BI Intelligence takes a deep dive into the messaging wars. The report contains our exclusive estimates for monthly active users for all the top global messaging platforms — including some like Snapchat and LINE, which do not release MAU numbers.

We describe the similarities and differences between 15 messaging apps, include a case study of Japan-based LINE as an example of how this category can monetise and drive hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.

Here are some of the top insights on the mobile messaging wars:

In full, the report:

