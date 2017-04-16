7 things you should never search for on your work computer

Keirsten Marie/Flickr Don’t get yourself fired over a Google search.

Save your weird internet search habits for your personal computer.

Seriously.

You don’t want to become an office cautionary tale — that person who got fired because they were busted Googling something inappropriate during an all-hands meeting.

When you’re on your work computer, your employers can track pretty much everything you do.

“Any personal data or behaviour done on any work device can and is collected by your employer,” said management expert Andrew Wittman. “Be mindful of every search, click, and email sent, as well as any personal data or behaviour, including searches, shopping, social media, emails, and websites visited.”

And deleting your history won’t save you, in most cases.

“Never assume that clearing the history log is enough to sweep away any evidence of where you’ve been spending your time on the internet,” said Michael Kerr, an international business speaker and author of “The Humour Advantage.” “Most IT departments are still able to monitor computer use and a very aware of searches that might be deemed highly questionable.”

With that in mind, here are some searches you should definitely steer clear of on your job-related devices:

