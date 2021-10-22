Search warrant issued in connection to Alec Baldwin shooting incident on set of ‘Rust’ in Santa Fe

A no trespassing sign hangs from a perimeter fence at the Bonanza Creek Film Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western being filmed at the ranch on Thursday, Oct. 21, killing the cinematographer. Andres Leighton / AP

Bonanza Creek Ranch was the site of filming for Alec Baldwin’s movie, “Rust.”

It is located on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Thursday’s shooting killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

A search warrant has been issued in connection to Thursday’s deadly shooting on the set of a moving being filmed in Santa Fe, New Mexico, police said.

“Detectives entered the movie set today and continue to interview potential witnesses,” Juan Rios, spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office, told The New York Times. “Apparently there were quite a few people at the scene of what happened.”

Rios did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The shooting took place on Bonanza Creek Ranch, on the outskirts of Santa Fe, during the making of the movie “Rust,” when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun. The incident took place hours after union crew walked off the set to protest what saw as unsafe working conditions, The Los Angeles Times reported. They were reportedly replaced with non-union workers.

According to the warrant, obtained by the Associated Press, Baldwin had been handed a loaded gun by the film’s director, who was not aware it was loaded.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in the incident. Her husband, Matthew Hutchins, told Insider there were no words to describe his feelings.

“I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we’re going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic,” he said.

Director Joel Souza was also injured and treated at a nearby hospital. He has since been discharged.

