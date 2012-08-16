My Prayers Have Been Answered -- Amazon Fixed The Glaring Flaw In Its Instant Video App

Photo: Screenshot

We had just written a complaint post about the lack of search functionality in Amazon’s Instant Video app.But Amazon added the ability to search in an update released today. It’s a major improvement.



Prior to the update, you couldn’t hunt for specific titles offered to Amazon Prime customers.

There are thousands of TV shows and movies available on Amazon Instant Video. If you have a Kindle Fire tablet, you can access all of them. And now, thanks to this update, iPad users can do the same.

