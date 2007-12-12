Search Share: Google Gaining, Everyone Else...

Lest you think we’re overly hard on IAC’s Ask.com, take a looksee at the new search share rankings from Hitwise. They show IAC’s offering stuck at 4.63% last month, down from 4.76% in October and barely up from a year ago, when it had all of 4.23% of U.S. searches. The best we can say about Ask: At least it’s budged in the right direction — both Yahoo (YHOO) and Microsoft’s (MSFT) MSN have shrunk in the last year.

Any guesses about Google’s performance? Didn’t think so.

