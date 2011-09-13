Google Is Down, Bing And Yahoo Are Up, In The Latest comScore Search Data Release

The latest search share data from comScore is out, and Google lost a few basis points while Bing and Yahoo gained a few.



This is good news for Bing, which was flat last month, on a month over month basis. Overall, the big picture for the search landscape remains the same — Google’s search share is stuck around 65%, and Yahoo and Bing are in the 31% range.

Is it worth all the investment from Microsoft for these percentage points?

Here’s the key points from Stifel Nicolaus, as well as a table of the results:

Month of August: U.S. explicit core search was up 9% y/y for the month of August a deceleration from +10% y/y in July. Google search was up 8.1%, Yahoo! up 2% and Microsoft up 44%.

September Quarter (Quarter over Quarter) Pacing: We examine how the search quarter is pacing after the second month of the quarter. We define pacing as taking the reported period (month of July and August) and dividing it by the monthly average of the previous quarter. To that end, U.S. explicit core search is pacing up 2.7% q/q for 3QTD (vs. +2.8% as of July), with Google up 1.9%, Yahoo! up 4.7% and Microsoft up 5.2%.

Share of Market: Google’s at share was 64.8% is down 30bp month over month, Yahoo! at 16.3% is up 20bp m/m. Microsoft share at 14.7% was up 30bp m/m.

Photo: Stifel Nicolaus

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.