Search Shake-up: YHOO Sees Small Gain, GOOG Small Drop

ComScore, via JP Morgan analyst Imran Khan, reports that Yahoo eked out a tiny increase in U.S. search last month, increasing from 22.4% in November to 22.9% in December. Meanwhile Google dropped an even smaller amount, declining from 58.6% to 58.4%.

Usual caveats — only one data point, from one provider. But interesting coming on the heels of Nielsen’s report released Friday afternoon, which showed both Google and Yahoo losing (small amounts of) share to MSFT. Update: comScore has released the numbers to the general public here.

