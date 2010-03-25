Baidu Blasts To $600, But “Search” May Not Even Be A Business In China

Next stop, the moon. Unless…

Shares of Chinese search engine, Baidu, which has a market share of about two-thirds of the internet users on the mainland, have risen from $170 a year ago to $609 today.The firm has a market value of $21 billion, which is about the same as Yahoo! (YHOO).



The stock has had all of this success despite the fact that there is only limited evidence that the search engine sector is a big business in China…

Continue reading at 24/7 Wall St »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.