Search Is Becoming Increasingly Important To E-Commerce Sales

Pure-play e-commerce sites are increasing their share of e-commerce revenue, according to the below chart included in Comscore’s State Of Us Online Retail Economy In Q309.



We believe this gain has been driven by search, as large and small pure-play e-tailers improved their SEM (search engine marketing) efforts, and shoppers used search engines to find products versus finding them on multi-channel sites.

Here are some implications to this trend:

Google is in a position to capture a larger share of e-commerce revenue as shoppers turn to the search engine as a point of discovery in their online shopping habits.

E-tailers that improve their organic and paid placement alongside product searches will outperform those with inferior SEM efforts

