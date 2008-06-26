Search Marketer: Search Spending Up 10% In Q2

, a search engine marketing firm with $350 million in annual billings, says its clients are spending 10% more on search in Q2 than last quarter. On a conference call hosted by JP Morgan’s Imran Khan, SearchIgnite’s Roger Barnette said the percentage gains are similar across Google (GOOG), Yahoo (YHOO) and Microsoft (MSFT); a sign, he believes, that dollars are flowing to search advertising even while marketers pull back from other media.



SearchIgnite, a unit of Innovation Interactive, services mostly large marketers that tend to buy keyword advertising on all three search engines. Barnette says he’s seeing particular strength in search in non-mortgage finance and travel categories, while e-commerce is growing at a slower pace.

See Also:

Search Marketer: Yahoo Taking Share From Google

Ad Buyer: No Slowdown In Search Or Google

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.