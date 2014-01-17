Police 'Befuddled' By A Wall Street Journal Reporter's Strange Disappearance

A 55-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter and father of two left his New Jersey house to go for a short walk on Saturday and never came back, the newspaper that employs him reported Tuesday.

Volunteers, helicopters, ATVs, horses, and even divers in the Passaic River have been searching for David Bird, who left his house without his mobile phone. There are no signs he was planning a trip, or that he was hurt, either by himself or somebody else, the Journal reported.

“We’re just befuddled by how little we have to go on,” Long Hill Police Chief Michael Mazzeo told the Journal.

Bird’s wife, Nancy, said her husband left the house to go for a quick walk around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. He’d been sick with a gastrointestinal virus and wanted to get some fresh air.

While Bird is the recipient of a liver transplant, he’s extremely fit and resourceful, making his disappearance even more odd. He ran the New York City Marathon in 2013, and last February he built a shelter out of snow that he and his son to slept in on a Boy Scout camping trip in the Adirondacks.

In 2012, Bird was interviewed by the New Jersey Hills Media Group about this plans to run the New York City Marathon in 2013 to raise awareness about organ donation.

“Organ donors save lives and I’m living proof,” he said at the time.

