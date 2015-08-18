Search for MH370 debris on Reunion Island has been called off

The search for wreckage of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Reunion Island has has called off as no more debris has washed ashore.

After 10 days of police and army sweeps, including a plane, two helicopters and a speedboat, authorities have not located any further plane shrapnel.

The flaperon of a plane’s wing was found on the French island last month.

Over the weekend officials confirmed that it was not related to missing flight MH370, with Malaysian transport minister Liow Tiong Lai saying: “They are not related to MH370 and not even plane material”.

The minister’s announcement contradicted the Malaysian prime minister’s comments from 10 days earlier.

PM Najib Razak said experts had “conclusively confirmed” the debris, including a large flaperon, came from the Boeing 777, which disappeared on March 8 last year.

Following the confirmation of the Malaysian government, scientists at CSIRO re-modelled its estimates of the drift of debris from possible crash sites for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in the Indian Ocean.

The most recent modelling indicates that the overall drift of debris in the months to July 2015 is likely to have been north and then west away from the accident site, perhaps as far west as Reunion.

