Reddit Ads Will Drive Better Traffic To Your Startup Than StumbleUpon Or Facebook

The founder of a search engine has seen some impressive ROI from a self-serve ad he put at the front of Reddit, the social news site.



Gabriel Weinberg, founder of search engine (!) DuckDuckGo, has experimented with plenty of ad platforms including “Adwords, Yahoo, Bing, Facebook, MySpace, and StumbleUpon” and he has the details on his blog.

The main takeaway isn’t just that the metrics are good, but also that Reddit reaches the most interesting customers: those who stick around your site, leave comments and and generally really engage with your product. Contrary to StumbleUpon, which is also more expensive, those who clicked through from Reddit did try out the product.

Furthermore, Reddit ads include a comment thread (which you can turn off), and people left hundreds of comments that provided really valuable feedback such as bug reports, etc. Weinberg also uses Reddit to market his company via submitting items, and he’s seen that the ad’s success has also helped his other submissions.

All in all, very interesting feedback from an interesting experiment. Check it out.

