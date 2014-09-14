Police And Volunteers' Continue Search For Missing NSW Boy

A three-year-old boy has gone missing from his home on NSW mid north coast, according to Police.

Police and volunteers have combed the local bushland for two days in an attempt to find the boy who was last seen in his front yard about 10:30am Friday.

Superintendent Paul Fehon said the boy disappeared while playing in his front yard.

“At the time he was playing with his sister and unfortunately in the space of five minutes he’s disappeared from sight,” he said.

Additional resources have joined the search for the boy, which began Friday when William Tyrell was reported missing from his home on Benaroon Drive, Kendall.

Police from Mid North Coast Local Area Command have coordinated a major search of the area, involving SES volunteers, RFS volunteers, members of the local surf lifesaving cub, PolAir, police dog squad, mounted police and officers on trail bikes.

State Emergency Services (SES) duty officer Jason Sims said authorities will stop fielding requests for additional volunteers until more help is needed.

“They’ve got about 200 people there assisting, 100 of which are trained for that type of searching.”

Today’s search will again target bushland surrounding the boy’s home, not far from the Kendall State Forest, police said.

William is said to be of Caucasian appearance, with dark hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a ‘spiderman’ costume.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit Crime Stoppers online.

