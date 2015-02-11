Search and rescue is underway for two planes, two pilots missing in Queensland

Photo: Donnington Airpark/ On Track.

Search efforts are continuing this morning for two ultralight planes and their pilots who did not return to their base after a “round trip” over Townsville yesterday.

The aircraft, which were not carrying passengers, took off from Donington Airpark together at about 11am, but failed return at dusk last night.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority Search and Rescue is currently coordinating the search along with the assistance of the Cairns Dornier Aircraft and the Townsville Rescue Helicopter.

An initial search yesterday afternoon failed to locate the pair.

The search area is believed to include difficult terrain including banana plantations and forests.

Police have asked anyone with information, or who may have seen the planes yesterday, to contact authorities immediately.

According to a community directory the Airpark is a privately owned airport available for general aviation aircraft, ultra-light aircraft, gliders and hang gliders. It’s also well known for its airshows.

