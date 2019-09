Search Ad Firm Clickable Makes Executive Hires

New York-based search marketing firm Clickable made a number of hires from Google, Microsoft, Leapfrog Online, and Boeing. The company, which makes software to manage search ad campaigns, raised a $6 million Series A funding round from Union Square Ventures and Pequot Ventures in December. The new hires include:



Jonathan Betz, former engineering manager at Google (GOOG), joins as senior director for engineering.

Bill Masterson, former group manager for direct sales at Google, joins as senior director for sales.

Sandeep Sahi, former technology architect at Microsoft (MSFT), joins as senior director, engineering.

Maxine Friedman, former VP of media and marketing at BrandIntel, joins as director of business development.

Jeremy Gerstle, former network and communications scientist at Boeing (BA), joins as director, recommendation sciences.

Ben Seslija, former exec at Leapfrog Online, joins as director, analytics.

Ken Yarmosh, former exec at Web agency Viget Labs, joins as director of search technology.

