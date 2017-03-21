Trump not prepared to withdraw accusations of wiretapping even after rebuke from FBI and NSA directors

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that President Donald Trump is not yet ready to withdraw his accusations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped him during the election, despite FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers publicly rebuking the president’s claims earlier in the day.

Spicer said during Monday’s press briefing that hearings are still ongoing that relate to the issue of wiretapping.

“We started a hearing,” Spicer said. “It’s still ongoing. And then as [House Intelligence Committee] Chairman [Devin] Nunes mentioned, this is one in a series of hearings that will be happening.”

He continued later: “I think there’s a lot of areas that still need to be covered. There’s a lot of information that still needs to be discussed.”

Comey said during a House Intelligence Committee hearing Monday that the bureau had “no information” to support tweets from Trump accusing Obama of tapping his phones before the 2016 election.

Comey said the Department of Justice as a whole also had no evidence that Trump Tower had been wiretapped.

Last week, the leadership of the Senate Intelligence Committee released a joint statement saying it also saw no indication that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance either before or after Election Day.

Trump leveled the accusations of wiretapping at the Obama administration in a series of tweets earlier this month.

“How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process,” Trump tweeted. “This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

Spicer, said earlier this month that Trump was “extremely confident” the Department of Justice would find evidence that the Obama administration wiretapped him before the election.

