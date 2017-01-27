Trump press secretary says the administration is considering a 20% border tax on Mexican imports to help pay for the wall

Bob Bryan

Sean Spicer, White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, told reporters on Thursday that the administration is considering a 20% border tax on Mexican imports according to Bloomberg.

Spicer said border tax would be part of a broader tax reform package and would help pay for the proposed wall along the US-Mexico border, according to the report.

The announcement comes the same day that Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto canceled a trip to the US over Trump’s wall proposal.

Trump has long said that Mexico will pay for the cost of building the wall, which Republicans have estimated as $12 million to $15 million. Nieto has said Mexico will not pay for the wall.

Developing…

NOW WATCH: Here’s how to use one of the many apps to buy and trade bitcoin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.