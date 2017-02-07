Sean Spicer reacts to Melissa McCarthy's parody of him on SNL: 'It was cute'

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was a good sport about comedian Melissa McCarthy’s parody of him on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

He told “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning that he got a lot of texts on Sunday morning about the skit.

“I had to click on the link and see what it was all about,” Spicer said. “It was cute. It was funny.”

Spicer also said such parodies are “part of American culture.”

He also spoke to “Extra” while he was in Houston for the Super Bowl on Sunday and said he thought McCarthy could “dial it back a bit.” Spicer also said the comedian “needs to slow down on the gum chewing — way too many pieces in there.”

Spicer was less generous about actor Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of President Donald Trump.

“Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate,” Spicer told “Extra.” “‘SNL’ used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now that they have crossed over to mean.”

Trump has also slammed “SNL” for its parodies of him.

“It was cute. It’s funny.” -Sean Spicer reacts to SNL’s portrayal of him pic.twitter.com/VkaSggpdIb

— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 6, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.