Someone mashed up Sean Spicer's Hitler comments and the 'Veep' credits, and it's blowing up

Carrie Wittmer
Screen Shot 2017 04 12 at 11.12.45 AM

On Tuesday, during a White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons” in a moment that quickly sparked public outrage.

To some critics, the comment — and even Spicer’s subsequent apology  — felt like it was straight out of political satire. And someone took advantage of that by mashing up Spicer’s comments with the iconic ending credits from HBO’s “Veep” in a video that’s quickly going viral.

It’s a fitting time to do so, because “Veep” returns for its sixth season on Sunday. 

The mashup is so spot-on that the show’s star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, tweeted it herself with praise:

You can watch the video below: 

 

 

