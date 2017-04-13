Someone mashed up Sean Spicer's Hitler comments and the 'Veep' credits, and it's blowing up

On Tuesday, during a White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons” in a moment that quickly sparked public outrage.
To some critics, the comment — and even Spicer’s subsequent apology — felt like it was straight out of political satire. And someone took advantage of that by mashing up Spicer’s comments with the iconic ending credits from HBO’s “Veep” in a video that’s quickly going viral.
It’s a fitting time to do so, because “Veep” returns for its sixth season on Sunday.
The mashup is so spot-on that the show’s star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, tweeted it herself with praise:
You can watch the video below:
This feels like an Emmy winning episode to me.https://t.co/DU4o08Ot2P
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) April 12, 2017
