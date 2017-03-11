Sean Spicer began his briefing with his lapel pin upside down, and Twitter lost it

White House press secretary Sean Spicer began his Friday press briefing with a bit of a wardrobe malfunction — he took the podium with the flag pin in his lapel upside down.

It remained that way for several minutes as Spicer read from his prepared statement.

Omarosa Manigault, director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, passed Spicer a note once he wrapped up his initial statement, seemingly about the flag pin mishap. Spicer touched the pin but was unsuccessful in his initial attempt to turn it to its proper side.

Fox News’ White House correspondent John Roberts then alerted Spicer that the pin was still upside down.

“John Roberts, always helpful with the fashion tips,” Spicer said, with the pin still upside down.

“It’s still upside down,” another reporter chimed in.

“Thank you,” Spicer said, fixing the flag pin. “I appreciate that.”

Spicer and the reporters shared a laugh about the moment.

USflag.org, as the New York Daily News reported, says an upside-down flag is a sign of distress.

House of Cards, the popular political Netflix show, also made sure to come to the party, since the flag was facing the same way it is in the show’s logo:

