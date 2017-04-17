Sean Spicer relives his time as the White House Easter Bunny at the annual Egg Roll

White House press secretary Sean Spicer posed with the Easter Bunny at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday — and it provided a glimpse into “the good ole days” of his own past at the event.

He posted a photo to his Instagram account:

Spicer really did play the White House Easter Bunny when he was a spokesman for the US Trade Representative under President George W. Bush in 2008.

After photos of him in the costume resurfaced, Spicer jokingly tweeted: “What I would give to hide in a bunny costume again.”

Spicer has endured repeated ridicule since becoming President Donald Trump’s press secretary in January. Last week, in perhaps his most visible stumble yet, he incorrectly said Adolf Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons. After widespread criticism, Spicer apologised for his “inexcusable and reprehensible” comments.

Melissa McCarthy returned to “Saturday Night Live” as Spicer on Saturday, this time dressed as the Easter bunny, mocking his recent flubs (and that time Spicer dressed up as the furry white animal).

The annual Easter Egg Roll is one of the most high-profile events that takes place at the White House each year — both for Washingtonian families and the First Family, which is often judged by the event. The Easter Egg Roll dates back to 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes opened the gates to the Executive Mansion.



On this Easter Sunday, let us all pause and remember when Sean Spicer was the White House Easter Bunny in 2008. pic.twitter.com/OyhJspmOlZ

— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 16, 2017

the good ole days — what I would give to hide in a bunny costume again https://t.co/QOlPBsMwMA

— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 28, 2016

NOW WATCH: Here are the most controversial things Sean Spicer has said as press secretary



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.