'Not based on a legal issue, but based on a trust issue': Spicer defends White House Russia policy after Flynn resigns

White House press secretary Sean Spicer repeatedly said that NSA Adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation was a result of a trust issue with President Donald Trump, as opposed to the fallout of legal wrongdoing on Flynn’s part.

Michael Flynn abruptly resigned as national security adviser on Monday evening amid an uproar over conversations he had with a Russian diplomat and his broader dealings with Russia.

