'What? No, not that... Oh, my God': The Tinder CEO's DISASTROUS interview

Tinder CEO Sean Rad has been doing a bit of a press circuit in advance of his company’s IPO this week.

And in an interview with the Evening Standard, Rad had some pretty interesting things to say.

“You can’t deny Tinder is what the world wants,” Tinder CEO Sean Rad told the Evening Standard in an interview this week, adding that Tinder has managed to solve “the biggest problem in humanity: that you’re put on this planet to meet people.”

Flanked by Tinder’s VP of communications, Rosette Pambakian, Rad put his foot in his mouth discussing his affinity for smart women:

“He continues: ‘Apparently there’s a term for someone who gets turned on by intellectual stuff. You know, just talking. What’s the word?’ His face creases the effort of trying to remember. ‘I want to say ‘sodomy’?’ Rosette shrieks: ‘That’s it! We’re going to be fired’ and Rad looks confused. ‘What? Why?’ I tell him it means something else and he thumbs his phone for a definition. ‘What? No, not that. That’s definitely not me. Oh, my God.'”

Rad also spoke to the Evening Standard about hook-up culture, which he says has been caused less by Tinder and more by feminism, “because now women are more independent and pursuing their desires. And that leads to both parties being more sexually active. It’s not because of Tinder.”

Earlier this year, Vanity Fair published a story about Tinder and its effect on hook-up culture. Tinder, in response, went on a more than 30-part tweetstorm lambasting the magazine for the feature story.

Match, the owner of online dating properties including Tinder, is set to IPO this week. Match has set a price range of $US12 to $US14 a share and plans to sell 33.3 million shares.

Last week, Tinder released a major new update, letting users add job and education information to your profile. It’s part of a wider push by Tinder to give you more relevant information about someone before you decide to swipe left or right.

Rad, one of Tinder’s cofounders, briefly stepped down from his role as CEO in November 2014. Chris Payne, an experienced Microsoft and eBay exec,was hired in March 2015 as CEO, and lasted five months at the position before Rad took over again.

