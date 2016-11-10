Sean Rad says Donald Trump forced Tinder to change how it handles sexual harassment

Sean Rad, the founder of Tinder, said president-elect Donald Trump’s “locker room talk” forced his company to change the way it handles sexual harassment on the dating app.

Trump was videotaped in 2005 describing how he would sexually assault women: “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything.” The video emerged just before the election.

“It forced us as a team to focus on what is appropriate,” Rad told an audience of about 20,000 at Web Summit in Lisbon. “Locker room talk is absolutely unacceptable, it’s unacceptable out there in the real world and it’s unacceptable” at Tinder, he said.

Tinder might be hugely popular but stats show millennials actually have less sex than any recent previous generation, Rad said. The app is also a platform for bad behaviour, and you can see hilarious examples of that on Instagram accounts like Tinder Nightmares.

“A big priority for us is eliminating locker room talk on Tinder. It [Trump’s boasting] helped make us aware of it,” Rad said. “The first step is to not treat it as something you have to do but to make it a priority throughout the organisation. … how we officially react is important.”

His aim will be “to ensure that Tinder is a productive place where you can meet new people but also have great conversations.”

There will be changes to the features inside the app, too. In the short term, “our users have tools to report unwanted behaviour – we have these tools, and we want to make them better.” He hinted that he had “other ideas for the long term” to give women more tools to report and prevent harassment.

