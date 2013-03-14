Sean Penn's Haiti Relief Fund Receives Huge $8.7 Million Grant

$8.7 million in grants will go toward a 16-month housing project for families displaced by the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Actor Sean Penn has made huge strides in Haiti since the country’s 2010 earthquake. His relief organisation J/P HRO has helped treat more than 260,000 patients in clinics, has provided clean water to 10,000 people, and has distributed 14,500 tents to families.



To continue his efforts, Penn has signed an $8.7 million grant with the Haitian government and World Bank.

The funds will go toward a 16-month project to build new housing units or go toward rent subsidies, according to a statement from Penn’s PR firm.

Currently, 347,000 people are displaced in Haiti with more than 14,000 families living in plywood shacks on the Petionville Club golf course.

With the funds, the goal is to help families move out of the camps by early 2014.

Penn launched J/P HRO two months after the earthquake to help in the rebuilding effort.

