Sean Penn To Follow "Milk" Oscar With Another True-Story Role?

- Sean Penn is in talks play Ambassador Joe Wilson in Fair Game, a drama about the outing of CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson, who will be played by Naomi Watts. Do we see another true-story Oscar in Penn’s future? (Variety)
- Speaking of Naomi Watts, she and Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto have just signed on for Woody Allen’s next project. (Variety)
- Iron Man 2 director Jon Favreau said that Emily Blunt will definitely not be playing Russian spy Black Widow in the Marvel sequel. (AICN)
- John Cusack and Rob Corddry are set to star in the upcoming MGM comedy Hot Tub Time Machine (that’s really what it’s about), directed by Cusack’s longtime friend and frequent collaborator Steve Pink. (Variety)
- Talk about a time machine? The CW has greenlit the pilot for a revived Melrose Place. It will be directed by former Deadwood helmer Davis Guggenheim, who will seriously have to watch his language. (THR)
- Also greenlit, a pilot for the US version of the British comedy Absolutely Fabulous, set to air on ABC and star Kristen Johnston and Kathryn Hahn. (THR)
- Remember that zombie rom-com we told you about yesterday? Diablo Cody will produce it. Of course. (Variety)
- That comedy pilot about cops in a halfway house we also told you about? It’s a Fox show called Cop House and will be directed by Brett Ratner. (Production Weekly)
- Man on Wire director James Marsh is working on his next project, a documentary called Dream Diaries, about a man whose sleep adventures were archived for research. (Variety)
- Dirty Sexy Money’s Tamara Feldman is joining Gossip Girl for a four-episode arc. (Variety)
- Fox Atomic is in talks to pick up the thriller Shimmer Lake about a small-town bank heist told backwards. (PW)
