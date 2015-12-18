Sean Penn, Daniel Radcliffe, Elizabeth Banks are the latest victims of mean tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Jimmy Kimmel unveiled the ninth edition of his “Mean Tweets” Wednesday on his ABC late-night show.

Favourite stars from film and TV, including Sean Penn, Daniel Radcliffe, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, read degrading things written about them on Twitter.

For example, two-time Oscar winner Penn was accused of being “full of farts.” Julia Louis-Dreyfus seems to have overstayed her welcome in one tweeter’s opinion. Daniel Radcliffe’s looks are comparable to an aardvark, said another. And despite all the training he did for “Creed,” Michael B. Jordan may not be able to handle one critic who’d like to “slap that mini feather duster he call a mustache off his lip.”

Viola Davis, Liv Tyler, Kurt Russell, Colin Farrell, Jason Schwartzman, and Kirsten Dunst are also among this round of willing mean-tweets victims. Which ones took their social-media critique in stride? And which ones weren’t about to take the abuse?

Watch the full video below to see:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

