The New Orleans Saints Just Got Slammed: Head Coach Suspended A Year, Defensive Coordinator Suspended Indefinitely

Earlier this month, the New Orleans Saints were found guilty of paying players to hurt opponents.The NFL released the Saints’ punishments today, and they are severe. Here are some of the highlights [via @adamschefter and @jasonlacanfora]:



Head coach Sean Payton was suspended for a year without pay

The New Orleans Saints are getting a $500,000 fine

Former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is suspended indefinitely. Roger Goodell will reevaluate his situation at the end of 2012 to consider reinstatement

Saints assistant coach Joe Vitt is suspended without pay for 6 games

Saints lose two second round picks, one in 2012 and one in 2013

GM Mickey Loomis fined $500,000 and suspended for eight games

Punishments for individual players will come out later.

Here’s Goodell’s statement on the punishments:

“We are all accountable and responsible for player health and safety and the integrity of the game. We will not tolerate conduct or a culture that undermines those priorities. No one is above the game or the rules that govern it. Respect for the game and the people who participate in it will not be compromised.”

