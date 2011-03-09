HOUSE OF THE DAY: Saints Coach Sean Payton Is Leasing Mark Teixeira's Texas Mansion

Kevin Baumer
Sean Payton Mark Teixeira house

Photo: Zillow.com

Much was made of Sean Payton’s plans to move back to Dallas earlier this offseason, but the coach of the New Orleans Saints is not switching teams, he’s just a big fan of the area.Payton has reportedly just signed a lease to rent New York Yankee slugger Mark Teixeira’s house for $15,000 a month

Click here to see the house >

Teixeira, who hasn’t played for the Texas Rangers since 2007, has been trying to sell the house since 2008. But he had no luck selling it outright and had dropped the price from $5.75 million to just under $4 million. Nevertheless, we think he’ll probably be content with his new tenant.

The 8,554 square foot mansion is located in the gated community of Vaquero in Westlake, Texas, which Forbes lists as the most affluent neighbourhood in the country. Payton lived in nearby Southlake when he was an assistant for the Dallas Cowboys.

The waterfront property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, along with a media room, a bar, a game room, a two-level office, a swimming pool, a negative-edge spa, and a guest house.

Payton might just be looking at the luxurious property as a nice place to spend the time temporarily in the event of a work stoppage.

Here's the living room and fireplace

The dining room

And here's the kitchen area

The patio overlooking the big backyard

One of the bathrooms

The home theatre (for Payton to re-watch tape of the Super Bowl?)

Look at all the seating for the theatre

The pool table

The house goes right up to the water

Here's one of the bedrooms

Outdoor eating area

Here's the pool

Another look at the waterfront

Here's the exterior of the house from a distance

Another look at the pool

More of the outdoor eating area

And another view of the eating area

The guest house

Entertainment area

Good place to relax after a long day of summer practice (if there are any this year)

Another bathroom

Here's another bedroom

Plenty of seating

The well decorated staircase

And one more view of the front

Now check out...

The $16 Million Mansion Scottie Pippen And His 'Real Housewife' Just Put Up For Sale >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.