HOUSE OF THE DAY: Saints Coach Sean Payton Is Leasing Mark Teixeira's Texas Mansion

Photo: Zillow.com

Much was made of Sean Payton’s plans to move back to Dallas earlier this offseason, but the coach of the New Orleans Saints is not switching teams, he’s just a big fan of the area.Payton has reportedly just signed a lease to rent New York Yankee slugger Mark Teixeira’s house for $15,000 a month.



Teixeira, who hasn’t played for the Texas Rangers since 2007, has been trying to sell the house since 2008. But he had no luck selling it outright and had dropped the price from $5.75 million to just under $4 million. Nevertheless, we think he’ll probably be content with his new tenant.

The 8,554 square foot mansion is located in the gated community of Vaquero in Westlake, Texas, which Forbes lists as the most affluent neighbourhood in the country. Payton lived in nearby Southlake when he was an assistant for the Dallas Cowboys.

The waterfront property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, along with a media room, a bar, a game room, a two-level office, a swimming pool, a negative-edge spa, and a guest house.

Payton might just be looking at the luxurious property as a nice place to spend the time temporarily in the event of a work stoppage.

