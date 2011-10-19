A Coach's Injury Could Affect One Of The Best Offenses In the NFL

Could Sean Payton’s torn MCL affect the Saints offence more than the injury hurts his own knee?



Payton is one of the few NFL head coaches that still call his team’s offensive plays. But the injury he suffered last week, blowing out his knee after his own player collided with him, temporarily changed that. And will further affect his play-calling going forward – forcing him from the sidelines to the booth.

Will the switch affect the NFL’s second-ranked offence?

According to research by the National Football Post, the answer is presumably “yes.”

Only five teams called offensive plays from the booth last season. None of these teams finished in the top 10 in total offence. And only one, the Atlanta Falcons, finished in the top 10 in scoring.

Fortunately for the Saints, they have Drew Brees. So that could, at least, go a long ways in bucking this trend.

