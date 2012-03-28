Sean Payton Says He's Disappointed In Himself

Sean Payton is attending the NFL owners meeting this week and met this morning with the media for the first time since being suspended for one year for his involvement in the Saints’ bounty program.



You can see his entire session below, but here are a few of the more telling quotes…

On whether or not he was completely honest with NFL investigators and the commissioner:

“I did everything in my power to answer the questions honestly.”

On whether or not he will appeal:

“In the next 2-3 days we will make a decision on that.”

On his reaction to the suspension:

“You go through a range of emotions that kinda hit you…You’re disappointed in yourself that it got to this point.”

On Bill Parcells:

“He’s a Hall of Fame head coach. And I would say there are some things set up in the framework of our program that are exactly the way he would have set things up had he been the head coach back ’06.”



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.