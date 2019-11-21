Democratic congressman gets applause for getting Gordon Sondland to say an investigation into the Bidens would benefit Trump

Alex Brandon/AP Images Rep. Sean Maloney.

Rep. Sean Maloney, a New York Democrat, won applause during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing for a line of questioning that led to US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland testifying that a Ukrainian investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son would have benefited the president.

Maloney asked Sondland about who would benefit from the Ukrainian probe three times before the ambassador gave an answer.

“I assume President Trump would benefit,” Sondland finally said.

“There we go,” Maloney said as the crowd broke into applause. “There we have it. See? Didn’t hurt a bit, did it?”

Sondland then interjected to say he resented Maloney’s implication that he hadn’t been honest.

“Excuse me, I’ve been very forthright, and I really resent what you’re trying to do,” Sondland said.

Maloney then said Sondland had already altered his testimony several times since testifying behind closed doors, suggesting the ambassador hasn’t been honest in his retelling of the president’s pressure campaign on Ukraine. Sondland has also said that he doesn’t remember key conversations and didn’t take contemporaneous notes about his dealings with the White House and Ukraine.

“With all due respect sir, we appreciate your candor, but let’s be really clear on what it took to get it out of you,” the congressman said in response.

