Sean Parker's Video Chat Startup Airtime Already Has 2,000 Users

While Airtime still hasn’t officially launched, it already has 2,000 monthly users.According a person familiar with Airtime’s testing process, Airtime’s app is already running on Facebook’s Open Graph platform and has about 600 weekly active users and 70 daily active users.



Airtime is a new company from Napster co-founders Sean Parker and Shawn Fanning. It has been pretty secretive while it recruits engineers to build out its video chat service.

Since February, Airtime has offered a way for people to sign up with Facebook Connect to test the service.

That’s probably where its users come from.

