What Is Going On With Sean Parker's New Startup Airtime?

Sean Parker and his former Napster partner Shawn Fanning reunited to form a new company Airtime. rumour has it the company is launching very soon.In November, Danny Conway, Ron Conway’s son, quit Facebook to work for Airtime, and we’ve also heard lots of Facebook employees are quitting to join Airtime.



The company is backed by a bunch of big name investors, including Michael Arrington, Yuri Milner, and Marissa Mayer, according to Crunchbase.

