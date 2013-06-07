Sean Parker Responds To Wedding Criticism: 'Everything We Did Was An Homage To Nature'

Earlier this week, billionaire Sean Parker paid $2.5 million to the state of California for his medieval-themed wedding in Big Sur, Calif.



Parker’s wedding sparked some criticism because he temporarily installed structures in an ecologically sensitive area.

Parker had built it on public lands and mistakenly didn’t obtain the required permits from The California Coastal Commission. Parker has since responded to the criticisms in an email to Alexis C. Madrigal of The Atlantic.

There are a few key takeaways.

Parker “informally” consulted with the Save the Redwoods League early on to help him find a forest to host the event. The “before” image included in the CCC’s report was likely taken after Parker’s crew cleaned it up. Parker also says paying $2.5 million was voluntary and “consistent with the kind of conversation work” he’s already doing.

Parker also said that he spent nowhere near $9 million on the backdrop for his wedding, as previously reported.

Instead, he “spent roughly $4.5 million on prepping the site and [a] big part of that was restoring the forest floor (I should say, covering the forest floor with plants) since it had been paved over in black asphalt or cleared by bulldozers before we ever laid eyes on the campground.”

Head on over to The Atlantic to read Parker’s full defence.

