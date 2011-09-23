Sean Parker's Real Life Is Actually More Impressive Than The Myths

Forbes richest people issue includes a host of tech folks.



One of the newest members is Sean Parker, the man who had a hand in Napster, Facebook, and now Spotify.

The stories about Parker are legendary.

The truth is just as impressive, if Steven Bertoni’s Forbes cover story about Parker is to be believed.

It tells the tale of Parker, who rarely seems to sleep, never shows up on time, and has as maybe fiercely loyal supporters as he does enemies.

“Sean Parker is a human accelerant, an idea catalyst who, when combined with the right people, has fuelled some of the most disruptive companies of the last two decades,” Bertoni writes in the cover story.

Parker’s admirers or current and former coworkers include a who’s who of Silicon Valley: Mark Zuckerberg, Mike Moritz, Peter Thiel, Reid Hoffman, and plenty of others.

“The Social Network” portrayed Parker as a loose cannon, one who couldn’t stop partying and couldn’t be trusted.

In the Forbes story, Parker doesn’t dispute the hard-partying ways but he does take issue with the latter half of the profile.

“But I do mind being depicted as an unethical, mercenary operator, because I do think there is something wrong with that,” Parker tells Bertoni.

Our favourite anecdote shows what an intense schedule he keeps:

Over the last 10 hours he’s interviewed two potential VPs for his new video startup, answered hours’ worth of e-mails about the music platform he’s backing, Spotify, and met with a potential CEO for his Facebook charity app, Causes. He’s also booking bands and wrangling vendors for his ­engagement party, scheduled in New Jersey the same night Hurricane Irene looks to hammer the Northeast (with Lenny Kravitz grounded in North Carolina, he eventually subs in the Cold War Kids). He breaks from work to dine with Jack Dorsey, the chief of Facebook rival Twitter and payment service Square. After dinner, at the restaurant bar, he interviews another potential boss for Causes. By the time he drops me off at my hotel, it’s 11:30 p.m. Parker’s day is about half done.

Parker spends six more hours sending emails.

Sometimes you don’t need to make up the truth.

Sean Parker: Agent Of Disruption – Forbes

