Here Are Some Pictures Of Sean Parker's Remarkable 'Taxidermy' Party In Davos

The hot ticket in Davos this evening is a “taxidermy” party thrown by billionaire entrepreneur Sean Parker, Salesforce.com CEO Mark Benioff, and Ian Osborne of the London-based communications firm Osborne & Partners.Billed as the “Future Of Philanthropy Nightcap,” the party is being held in what was until recently a crappy bar on Davos’s main drag.



I say “until recently,” because earlier this week Sean Parker’s team took control of the place and went to work on it.

Sean Parker designed all the renovations and picked out the decorations himself.

And in 48 hours, the bar has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind “taxidermy” emporium, with stuffed animals and animal heads on many of the walls.

There’s a wine bar in one corner.

And a team of bartenders called “Liquid Chef” juggling drinks (to mix them) behind another expansive bar.

John Legend is playing.

There are said to be three levels of restricted rooms below the main level that only certain guests have access to.

And there is, as you will see, a very eclectic mix of guests.

I generally feel about two decades too old to fully appreciate parties like these, but tonight’s guests included some folks who were two decades younger and some who were two decades older than me. So I actually felt quite at home.

Here are some pictures. Apologies in advance for the lousy quality. I’ll post some video tomorrow.

The coat check. You arrive here after being greeted by some extremely attractive people whose sole job was to greet you. The stage. That's a full-sized stuffed grizzly. A cape buffalo. With laser beams for eyes. The wine bar. That's Joe Schoendorf of Accel Partners over toward the left. And Gillian Tett of the FT is in the middle at the back. Duncan Niederauer, CEO of NYSE Euronext, on the right. Scott Cutler, EVP, has his back to the camera. That's Gary Cohn, the president of Goldman Sachs, on the stage. When he came in, another guest mistook him for someone at JP Morgan-Chase. Gary fist-bumped him to let him know he didn't hold it against him. Soundcloud CEO Alex Ljung. Drew Houston of Dropbox was nearby (not pictured). Jacob Weisberg, President of The Slate Group Jonathan Lenson, Director of Business Development of WPP (left) and Mark Read, CEO of WPP Digital. Jimmy Wales, the inventor of Wikipedia, talking to David Jones, the CEO of Havas. John Gapper of the FT. Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs. Marissa Mayer, CEO of Yahoo (under another animal head with the laser eyes) Marissa Mayer and Jimmy Wales dodging laser beams. David Kirkpatrick of Techonomy (right). And me (left). Maria Seidman, the founder of Yapp, and her husband Dov Seidman, the CEO of LRN. Sean Parker (right), Mark Benioff (centre), and Ian Osborne (left) Sean Parker (left) shushing the crowd as John Legend begins to play...

