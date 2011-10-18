Sean Parker's 2009 Letter Of Praise To Spotify Says To Lock Up A Deal With Zuckerberg

Photo: WireImage/ Kevin Mazur
Sean Parker wrote a lengthy four-page email to Spotify’s Daniel Ek and Shakil Khan in August 2009.It was just released. Parker’s main points are:
- You guys are awesome
- I wish I had invested
- You’re at least as great as Napster
- Lock up an exclusive Facebook integration music deal with Mark Zuckerberg, but wait until you have more leverage. Facebook has already passed on iTunes and LaLa.
Sean Parker ‘s Email to Spotify’s Daniel Ek
