Look At The Fantastical Set Built For Sean Parker's $10 Million Wedding

New government documents show just how over-the-top Sean Parker’s extravagant $10 million wedding in the Big Sur forest really was.



The state of California actually fined the Facebook billionaire $2.5 million over it.

That’s because he built a cottage, fake ruins, waterfalls, staircases and a huge dance floor in an ecologically sensitive area near ancient redwoods and a stream with endangered steelhead trout.

He also built a gateway and arch, an artificial pond, a stone bridge, multiple event platforms with elevated floors, rock walls and fake ruined castle walls. And although he was building all of this in a forest, he also planted 125 trees and other plants and flowers, too. The sets and gowns were created by a designer for the “Lord of the Rings” films.

Parker even created an LLC company, Neraida, to run his wedding, reports The Atlantic’s Alexis Madrigal.

But he didn’t get permission from the Coastal Commission, which regulates the area. The commission got wind of it all before his unauthorised construction caused too much damage.

Parker married singer-songwriter Alexandra Lenas as scheduled on Saturday. A happy ending.

