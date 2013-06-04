Sean Parker Was Fined $2.5 Million For His Extravagant Big Sur Wedding

Sean Parker and Alexandra Lenas

Facebook billionaire Sean Parker spent $10 million on the Big Sur wedding of his dreams but the state of California was not entirely pleased. It fined him $2.5 million over it.



The problem was that he built a cottage, fake ruins, waterfalls, staircases and a huge dance floor in an ecologically sensitive area near iconic redwoods and a stream with endangered steelhead trout, reports AP’s Jason Dearen.

Although he got permission from owner of the property, he didn’t get the required permits from The California Coastal Commission. The lands sits on a sensitive coastal area regulated by the Commission.

It’s all a happy ending, though. When the Commission learned about the construction, they quickly negotiated a settlement so that Parker’s plans could proceed. Parker married singer-songwriter Alexandra Lenas on Saturday. (The gowns and sets were made by a designer for the “Lord of the Rings” films.)

In addition to the fee, Parker also promised to create a video or mobile app to educate people on proper public access to coast lands.

