Sean Parker Wanted Facebook's Mascot To Be A Hedgehog

Napster co-founder Sean Parker was Facebook’s founding president and is credited with many decisions that helped the young company eventually thrive. One perhaps not so smart idea was that Facebook’s mascot should be a hedgehog.



Early Facebook employee Ezra Callahan tells the story on Quora:

True story: in the very early days of Facebook, Sean Parker wanted to make Facebook’s mascot a hedgehog. We had early plans to build a local business program around each college on the site (a Yelp-like service similar to what later became Facebook Pages). As part of that, Sean wanted us to send each participating business a little blue stuffed hedgehog. Matt Cohler and I even sourced a couple companies to make them.

Sean actually wanted us to get a real hedgehog for the office. Turns out they aren’t street legal in California, or something, but I guess he found a way to obtain one in Nevada. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on your affinity for hedgehogs) Sean couldn’t convince any of us to drive there to get one.

The local business program was shelved mid 2005 (we decided a revenue product wasn’t as important after the Accel financing), and Sean let his dream of the hedgehog go with it.

Why a hedgehog? Maybe Parker is a Sonic fan? (If that’s the reason, that’s awesome.)

