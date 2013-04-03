Facebook Billionaire Sean Parker Hired An Academy Award Winning Costume Designer To Dress His Wedding Guests

Yesterday, a crazy story about Sean Parker’s wedding broke.



According to the New York Post, Parker was going to have a “medieval theme” for his wedding that could end up looking like an episode of “Game of Thrones.”

Parker set the record straight on Twitter. It’s not going to be an episode of Game of Thrones.

He is, however, choosing the clothes for his guests.

Parker is the founder of Napster, and was an early and instrumental employee at Facebook. He also helped guide Spotify, and has his own startup, Airtime, a video chatting service.

Here are his tweets about his forthcoming wedding:

Sorry to disappoint, but the wardrobe we’re giving wedding guests is essentially modern. No swords or chain mail.nyp.st/XuUoi4 — Sean Parker (@sparker) April 1, 2013

Just because we don’t trust our guests to dress themselves properly doesn’t mean we want them to look like #GoT characters. — Sean Parker (@sparker) April 1, 2013

This is not a “theme” wedding, and there will be nothing medieval about it. — Sean Parker (@sparker) April 1, 2013

Academy award winning costume designer Ngila Dickson is creating gorgeous, inspiring, and unique designs that are both modern and whimsical. — Sean Parker (@sparker) April 1, 2013

