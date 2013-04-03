Facebook Billionaire Sean Parker Hired An Academy Award Winning Costume Designer To Dress His Wedding Guests

Jay Yarow

Yesterday, a crazy story about Sean Parker’s wedding broke.

According to the New York Post, Parker was going to have a “medieval theme” for his wedding that could end up looking like an episode of “Game of Thrones.”

Parker set the record straight on Twitter. It’s not going to be an episode of Game of Thrones.

He is, however, choosing the clothes for his guests.

Parker is the founder of Napster, and was an early and instrumental employee at Facebook. He also helped guide Spotify, and has his own startup, Airtime, a video chatting service.

Here are his tweets about his forthcoming wedding:

