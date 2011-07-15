SEAN PARKER: "Spotify Is The Answer To Piracy"

Photo: YouTube The Daily Beast Video

Sean Parker wrote a blog post on his Facebook page today about Spotify’s U.S. launch.(Parker is invested in the company.)



He says Spotify is the next step in music, finally perfecting the online social aspect that has been missing since the days days of Napster.

Here are the bullet points from Parker’s statement:

Making users pay for the mobile app will help end music piracy and legitimise.

Artists should be happy because people will be able to discover new music from their friends.

Sharing music will revitalize the music industry and make record companies happy again.

It all sounds a bit too rosy to us, especially considering other services like Rdio and Rhapsody have been offering similar features for a while now.

Read Parker’s full post here.

