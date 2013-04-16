Sean Parker Reportedly Spending $9 Million On The Backdrop For His Wedding, Complete With Fake Waterfalls

Sean Parker is marrying his long-time girlfriend and the mother of his child, Alexandra Lenas. The June 1 nuptials will be elaborate.



According to TMZ, Parker has hired a landscaping company to build a $8.6 million backdrop, complete with a temporary cottage, fake waterfalls, ruins, ponds and more.

“All the guests will enter through a $600,000 gate, dance on a $350,000 floor, and they better stop and smell the roses … because Parker’s dropping more than $1,000,000 on plants and flowers,” TMZ writes.

To add to the expenses, Parker and his fiancé have hired a Lord of the Rings costume designer to create custom-made outfits for each guest to wear. While the idea is to make the ceremony “whimsical,” Parker says his wedding will not look like a Game of Thrones episode, or have a medieval theme.

TMZ has five photos of the backdrop under construction here.

